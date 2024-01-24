Send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is asking once again for caring individuals to send Valentine’s Day cards to our veterans living at the Wisconsin Veterans Homes in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove.

Please be sure to mail your Valentine’s Day cards to our veterans no later than Jan. 31, so they may arrive in time to be distributed to all our homes on Feb. 14. We ask that you do not include candy, food, or snacks with these due to allergies or dietary restrictions.

Please send to:

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Attn: Veteran Valentines

PO Box 7843

Madison, WI 53707-7843