Senator Carpenter announces 'successful surgery' after attack during protest near Capitol

“I would like to thank everyone who has sent flowers, cards, calls, emails, or left social media comments with their well-wishes. Your kind words of support are sincerely appreciated and mean a lot to me.

“After completing my successful surgery this morning at St. Francis Hospital, I am confident that I will make a full recovery.

“Most importantly, I have been staying up to date on all constituent matters and issues affecting the 3rd Senate District. I can’t wait to get back to the office to work on finding solutions to the critical issues that we are facing at this historic time in our state and country.

“Have a happy 4th of July weekend, and don’t be shooting off fireworks. Please, be safe!”