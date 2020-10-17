Sen. Elizabeth Warren stumps for Biden in Greenfield

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) made two stops in Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 17 -- taking part in a "Get Out and Vote" event and stumping for Joe Biden.

Warren, a former competitor of Biden's during the election cycle, has been campaigning on the Democratic nominee's behalf since she dropped out of the race in March.

First taking part in an outdoor rally in Madison, Warren later arrived in Greenfield.

"I stand up here right now, with a mask on, as you all do. We're doing this in a parking lot because we're trying to be safe for each other," Warren said. "We have had more than 215,000 people die of a virus that should be been under control by now, 215,000 of our brothers and sisters and cousins, our neighbors, our moms and dads -- and Donald Trump's administration still doesn't have a plan."

The senator went on to talk about building a stronger health care system in America by voting for the Biden ticket.

The Democrat's visit came the same day that President Trump held a rally in Janesville. There, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said: "You know who doesn't particularly like America? Joe Biden supporters."

The Nov. 3 election sits less than three weeks away from both parties' Saturday visits to Wisconsin.