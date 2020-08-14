Semi fire temporarily shut down portion of I-94 SB in Racine County, all lanes now open

article

A semi fire shut down southbound I-94 near County G in the Racine County early Friday morning, Aug. 14. The operator was not injured.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 1:20 a.m. a deputy observed a semi traveling southbound on I-94 in the Village of Raymond that was on fire.

The semi driver pulled over at County G and the rear of the semi-trailer quickly became fully engulfed.

The deputy contacted the operator who was unaware that his trailer was on fire. The operator was removed to safety and was not injured.

The semi was found to be carrying aluminum casting for car parts.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for approximately four hours while the fire was extinguished, and to remove the heavily damaged semitrailer. As of 6 a.m. the interstate was back open.

The semi fire appeared to have been started in the rear axles of the semitrailer due to a mechanical problem.