Semi driver causes secondary crash in Fond du Lac County: video

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is alerting drivers to be extra cautious when approaching a crash scene along a highway. This, after a frightening incident on US Highway 151 south of County Highway AS in Fond du Lac County on April 12.

Officials say deputies had removed debris and crashed vehicles from the lanes of traffic – and squads with lights on were parked on the shoulder behind the scene. That gave approaching motorists plenty of notice about the emergency scene ahead.

Traffic was moving into the left lane as required. However, a semi-tractor trailer traveled into the emergency scene at a rate of speed much higher than other traffic and rear ended the car ahead.

The occupants of the car were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Neither the Fond du Lac County deputies on the scene nor the people involved in the first crash were impacted by the secondary crash.

The driver of the semi was cited for causing this crash.