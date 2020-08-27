Semi driver 'may have fallen asleep,' hits unoccupied car in median of I-41

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash south of Highway 60 on Interstate 41 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27.

Upon arrival, officials found a severely damaged truck in the ditch and a semi in the median.

The driver of the semi told deputies he did not know how the crash happened.

Deputies could not locate any occupants in the truck. First responders immediately began searching the area for any occupants that may have been ejected until it was determined the truck was unoccupied and parked on the shoulder prior to the accident.

The semi driver, a 57-year-old Appleton man, was not hurt in the crash and told investigators he may have fallen asleep prior to the accident.

The investigation into the accident continues and enforcement is pending, according to a release.

Advertisement

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis wanted to highlight the effectiveness of the newly installed high tension cable barriers.

“These cables are designed to detach from the posts and absorb the energy of vehicles, "Sheriff Schulteis said. "In this case, the vehicle was a semi loaded with 12,000 pounds traveling at highway speeds during morning commute traffic. This device prevented a cross-over type secondary accident that has the high probability of becoming fatal.”