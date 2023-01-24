I-794 semi crash, traffic diverted at Van Buren

A semitruck crash shut down eastbound Interstate 794 at Van Buren Street on Tuesday, Jan. 24

It happened around 12:05 p.m. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi tipped over where eastbound traffic turns south approaching the Hoan Bridge.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver had minor injuries. The semi was hauling empty pallets.

The closure will be "lengthy," the sheriff's office said. The speed limit on the ramp as traffic moves from eastbound to southbound is 35 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.