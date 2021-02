See how to prepare salmon burgers with Cajun tartar sauce

The Lent season is here -- but you don't have to always have a fish fry on Friday. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to make salmon burgers.

Salmon Burgers with Cajun Tartar Sauce

Ingredients:

1 can or pouch (5 ounces) skinless boneless pink salmon (if canned, drain well)

1/4 cup chopped green onion1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning

1 egg, beaten

3/4 to 1 1/2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

1 to 2 tablespoons butter or oil

Cajun Tartar Sauce