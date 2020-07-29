'Security we need:' Cedarburg school board votes to require masks after seniors launched petition

In a 5-1 vote, the Cedarburg School District board on Wednesday, July 29 passed a mask requirement for both teachers and students as part of its reopening plan.

When the school board met two weeks ago, they discussed mandating masks for teachers, and recommending they be worn by students, but not required. Since then, two Cedarburg teenagers collected more than 1,000 signatures, urging the board to mandate masks for everyone who enters the building.

"Remember that you were elected to this position to do what is best for your community," said Ava Rheeve.

"If a teacher were to come down with COVID, they could potentially be out of teaching for a number of months," said Julia Going.

Starting their senior year of high school during a pandemic wasn't what Rheeve and Going envisioned, but what they can invision when returning to class is that all students and teachers are wearing masks.

"I feel like masks would be the extra layer of security that we need," said Going.

The Cedarburg High School students launched a Change.org petition and garnered more than 1,400 signatures.

"Initially we posted it on our personal social media accounts," said Rheeve. "It made me really proud."

For Going, the effort hit close to home. Her grandfather died from complications due to COVID-19 in March.

"I feel like my family is definitely able to understand the tragedy that can come with COVID," said Going.

Her grandmother, who also tested positive for the virus recovered, but things would never be the same.

"She didn't get to say goodbye to my grandfather, and they had been married for 58 years," said Going.

On Wednesday, they shared their thoughts at a school board meeting, as did others -- some who disagreed.

"As far as the masks go, I think we have to let mom and dad decide that," said Susan Mongoven. "I feel like the parental rights have been completely removed. I would never tell you what is best for any of your children."

Others stood by the teens.

The mask requirement mandates face masks be worn by all individuals including students when entering and exiting district grounds and when social distancing of six feet or greater cannot be maintained during the instructional day, not to include athletics and extracurriculars. The requirement will be reviewed by the board with input from the district administration at least every two weeks. Requirements for special needs students and students with health conditions will be determined on a case-by-case basis.