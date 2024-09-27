Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Milwaukee visit Tuesday; talk economy

article

The Brief Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday. The campaign tells FOX6 he’ll speak about the economy. The election is now less than 40 days away.



With the White House on the line, the country’s Second Gentleman will again campaign in Wisconsin. FOX6 has exclusively learned that Doug Emhoff will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The campaign tells FOX6 he’ll speak about the economy. He was last in Wisconsin in July.

If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the White House, Emhoff would be the country’s first "first gentleman."

Related article

To stop that from happening, Republicans are also targeting Wisconsin. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will campaign in Prairie du Chien.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The election is now less than 40 days away.