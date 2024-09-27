Expand / Collapse search

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Milwaukee visit Tuesday; talk economy

Published  September 27, 2024 5:46am CDT
2024 Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

TOPSHOT - US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination

MILWAUKEE - With the White House on the line, the country’s Second Gentleman will again campaign in Wisconsin. FOX6 has exclusively learned that Doug Emhoff will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The campaign tells FOX6 he’ll speak about the economy. He was last in Wisconsin in July.

If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the White House, Emhoff would be the country’s first "first gentleman." 

To stop that from happening, Republicans are also targeting Wisconsin. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump will campaign in Prairie du Chien.

The election is now less than 40 days away.