Sec. Ben Carson stops in Milwaukee, talks about affordable housing

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 28.

The secretary toured the Housing Authority of Milwaukee's West Lawn property. He also spoke about how his department drafted a new rule to make it easier for people living in low-income communities to have access to quality, affordable housing, and sustained employment.

Carson told the media that rule is getting final approval -- and may be put into place in the next few weeks.