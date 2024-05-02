Season 21 of 'Top Chef'; local business owner in latest episode
Milwaukee takes the spotlight and so does a local business owner and entrepreneur in the latest episode of Bravo's Top Chef. Omar Shariff, the owner of Carnevor Restaurant and Third Street Market Hall joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Throughout the season, 15 aspiring chefs are challenged with creating culinary dishes with unique twists by incorporating hops, Door County cherries, thirteen different cheeses and other Wisconsin staples.