Search underway for 17-year-old girl reported missing since Aug. 2

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding this missing 17-year-old girl.

Savannah Wood-Potter vanished from her family’s home on Aug. 2 -- and her family has not seen or heard from her since. She may stay in the Milwaukee area or travel to Whitefish Bay.

Savannah is listed as a female, Hispanic, 5’2 tall, and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Savannah Wood-Potter, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 1-414-933-4444, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).