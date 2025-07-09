Expand / Collapse search

Search for child at City Beach in Oconomowoc over; 'there was no missing child'

Published  July 9, 2025 12:42pm CDT
Oconomowoc
Western Lakes Fire District

    • A search was underway at City Beach in Oconomowoc for a possible swimmer that went under the water.
    • Divers from Western Lakes and Lake Country Fire are actively searching the area.
    • After a thorough search, it was determined there was no missing child.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Firefighters with Western Lakes Fire District were called out to City Beach in Oconomowoc on Wednesday, July 9 for reports of a possible swimmer that went under the water.

What we know:

Officials initially reported that they were searching for a missing boy. However, after a thorough search, it was determined there was no missing child. 

What they're saying:

"The District applauds the lifeguard for his action, as it's always a ‘better safe than sorry’ call to make. Everyone is reminded to stay vigilant and safe around all bodies of water," said Western Lakes Fire District. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Western Lakes Fire District. 

