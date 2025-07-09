Search for child at City Beach in Oconomowoc over; 'there was no missing child'

article

The Brief A search was underway at City Beach in Oconomowoc for a possible swimmer that went under the water. Divers from Western Lakes and Lake Country Fire are actively searching the area. After a thorough search, it was determined there was no missing child.



Firefighters with Western Lakes Fire District were called out to City Beach in Oconomowoc on Wednesday, July 9 for reports of a possible swimmer that went under the water.

What we know:

Officials initially reported that they were searching for a missing boy. However, after a thorough search, it was determined there was no missing child.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"The District applauds the lifeguard for his action, as it's always a ‘better safe than sorry’ call to make. Everyone is reminded to stay vigilant and safe around all bodies of water," said Western Lakes Fire District.