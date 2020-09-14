Scrubs and Above in Grafton brings fresh looks to essential workers

Scrubs and Above offers more than the usual blue scrubs for essential workers
Scrubs are essential for employees in the medical field, but long gone are the days where blue is the only color being worn. Brian is at Scrubs And Above in Grafton showing off how they have you literally covered from head to toe.
GRAFTON, Wis. - FOX6's Brian Kramp is checking out Scrubs and Above in Grafton which offers scrubs in colorful, comfortable and stylish patterns for nurses and other professions.
Scrubs and Above is part of the We're All In campaign focused on helping businesses and consumers work together to navigate the pandemic safely.
For more information on the campaign, visit their website.
Essential workers and other professions wearing Scrubs
Teachers are now utilizing scrubs traditionally worn by medical staff
These days, the scrubs that are normally worn by nurses are also being worn by those in other professions. Brian is with the owner of Scrubs and Above in Grafton and you may be surprised by who else is wearing scrubs throughout their workday.
Safety precautions in place at Scrubs and Above in Grafton
Taking precautions and staying safe when you’re shopping is now common practice for those out and about, but what are the stores doing? Brian is at Scrubs and Above in Grafton with some effective ways they’re keeping shoppers safe in their store.