Scroll & Stroll for Small Business Saturday on the east side By Christina Van Zelst Published 1 hour ago Interviews FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook Twitter Print Email Small Business Saturday on the east side Small businesses need our help this holiday season. Here's how you can help. Deals to snag on the east side’s Scroll & Stroll Save big this holiday season at small businesses on the east side. Christmas trees for sale at Crossroads Collective Support local businesses while scoring a good deal on Small Business Saturday. Cool activities on Small Business Saturday Bullseyes for Big Brothers, Big Sisters is a game you can purchase, which gives back to the community.