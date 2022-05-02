Science of the Slam: STEM classes focus on basketball

While the Bucks' win has fans of all ages amped up, students in Racine are taking their love for the game to new heights. They’re using it to explore career opportunities.

He’s not quite Giannis, but still... his dunk is freakishly good.

This team at Gilmore Middle School for the ultimate assist.

"Transform their views of math and science and their roles in it," said 4th Family director John Drazen.

SC Johnson and 4th Family are engaging students in a unique and fun way.

"Meet kids where they are at," said 4th Family Co-founder John Scott.

The Science of the Slam – giving them a baseline lesson in STEM, combining the relevance and importance of science, technology, engineering and math with basketball.

Helping ensure there is proper representation across the board for women and minorities in the stem field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We know right now statistically only 8% of STEM college students represent Black and brown, so our main mission is getting more kids into college to study Stem who look like kids in our inner cities," said Scott.

John Scott

From testing verticals to applying them to the science and dunking, to perhaps calculating injuries.

"My research is focused on understanding Achilles tendon rupture is an Achilles tendinopathy," said Drazen.

Bringing empowerment, and self-belief to kids is a win for the students looking for access and inclusion

"Get kids exposed to these principles and show them hey there’s a plethora of activities and opportunities out there and a way to take care of your family and be part of the future," said Scott.

Advertisement

Three more Racine middle schools will take part in the three-phase program. Next, selected students will participate in a clinic, a free STEM sports camp and a junior NBA combine in Chicago.