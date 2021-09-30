Sci-Fi Family Day is back at Discovery World and this year you can expect some familiar faces to be joining in on the fun. Brian is at Milwaukee’s Science and Technology Center getting ready for some sci-fi fun.

About Discovery World (website)

Sci-Fi Family Day is officially headed back to Discovery World!

Celebrate the inspiring and imaginative multiverse of science fiction with our most popular annual event. As always, you are more than encouraged to dress as your favorite character or creature from science fiction or fantasy*! Ignite your imagination.