Schuster's Farm flower fields in Deerfield

Schuster's Farm in Deerfield
Schuster's Farm is own and operated by Don and Theresa Schuster and their daughter Sarah. The farm has been a pumpkin farm/ fall destination for almost 30 years and is now in the third season of flowers.
DEERFIELD, Wis. - Schuster’s Farm has been a family fun destination for nearly 30 years and they’re once again ready to show off fields of zinnias to guests. Brian is in Deerfield with a family that’s spreading joy and love with their fields of flowers.
Schuster's Farm
Get ready for a weekend of blooms and butterflies at a family farm that’s been spreading joy for almost 30 years. Brian is at Shuster’s Farm where you can stroll through their flowers and pick some to take home.
Schuster's Farm in Deerlfield
Whether you’re looking to take a family photo on a giant rocking chair or in the middle of a field of flowers, there are plenty of photo ops available at Schuster’s Farm. Brian took a road trip to Deerfield today to check out what’s in season out on the farm.