Expand / Collapse search

School Days Antique Mall in Sturtevant celebrating 40th anniversary

By
Published  July 8, 2025 7:27am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
School Days Antique Mall in Sturtevant

School Days Antique Mall in Sturtevant

Brian Kramp chats with the owner of a must-stop shop that's celebrating its 40th anniversary later this month.

The Brief

    • School Days Antique Mall is a must-stop shop in Sturtevant.
    • The owners are celebrating the store's 40th anniversary later this month.
    • A former grade school now houses a treasure trove of memories.

STURTEVANT, Wis. - School Days Antique Mall is a must-stop shop in Sturtevant for collectors and those looking for a special item from the past. FOX6's Brian Kramp checked in with the owners, who are celebrating the store's 40th anniversary later this month.

From school to antique shop

From school to antique shop

Brian Kramp meets a woman who not only went to school there but has also managed School Days Antique Mall for nearly four decades.

Back in time at School Days Antique Mall

Back in time at School Days Antique Mall

Brian Kramp learns more about the local business that offers unique items in a unique space.

Clothes, collectibles and more

Clothes, collectibles and more

Brian Kramp explores School Days Antique Mall in Sturtevant where the past is right at your fingertips.

School Days Antique Mall has 90+ dealers

School Days Antique Mall has 90+ dealers

Brian Kramp was in Sturtevant, where the mall will celebrate 40 years in business later this month.

Stocked with diverse collectibles, antiques

Stocked with diverse collectibles, antiques

Brian Kramp was in Sturtevant with the owner of School Days Antique Mall, a local favorite that preserves memories.

The Source: FOX6 News interviewed people at School Days Antique Mall.

Out and AboutSturtevantFOX 6 WakeUp News