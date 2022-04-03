Schlitz Audubon Nature Center offers great programming

Check out new programs at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
BAYSIDE, Wis. - Some fun and exciting programs are about to start at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. Brhett Vickery visited the center on Sunday, April 3 for a behind-the-scenes look.
Birding at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
Schlitz Audubon offers lots of programming
The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center offers lots of programming.
All about owls at Schlitz Audubon
Learn about owls when you visit the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside.
