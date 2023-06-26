Schlitz Audubon Nature Center; Milwaukee’s comprehensive nature center

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is Milwaukee’s comprehensive nature center
Brian Kramp is hanging out at the nature center where you can learn about the raptors that call Schlitz home.
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is Milwaukee’s comprehensive nature center complete with six miles of trails that take visitors through 185 acres of forests, wetlands, and Lake Michigan shoreline. Brian Kramp is hanging out at the nature center where you can learn about the raptors that call Schlitz home.
Schlitz Audubon’s varied habitats on Lake Michigan make them a birding hotspot
Brian Kramp is at the nature center seeing why birding is one of the most popular outdoor activities in the state of Wisconsin.
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is a premier spot for enjoying and learning about nature
Brian Kramp is on the search for something swimming in one of their many outdoor attractions.
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is Milwaukee’s destination and resource for inspiring life-long learning
Brian Kramp is checking out a hall filled with interactive activities and home one of their most popular animal ambassadors.
Brian Kramp is hanging out at the nature center where you can symbolically adopt one of their bald eagles.
At Schlitz Audubon, conservation of their forests, ponds, and prairies is a top priority
Brian Kramp is seeing how you can help to improve, restore, and rejuvenate their 185 acres to provide a glorious habitat for native and migratory wildlife.