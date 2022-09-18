Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning

article

Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.

Officials say the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office would not contact citizens via telephone to advise them they have outstanding warrants, citations, missed court appearance, and or to collect money. Also, the

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office will not request collection of payment via pre-paid money cards or gift cards.

A tactic that has been used is they will ask you to drive to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department as they are on the phone. While driving they ask where you are to determine what stores are nearby. They have then requested the victims to stop and purchase pre-paid money where they request the card information.

If anyone receives this type of phone call, officials encourage you to ignore the request, hang up, and contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-548-7122.