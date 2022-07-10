Scaled Up Reptile Expo in Fond du Lac

Whether you’re a fan of reptiles or not, you can never miss an opportunity to learn something new.

That’s what the Scaled Up Reptile Expo is all about. They’re squashing some myths about reptiles in Fond du Lac.

"You don’t really know what to expect," said Dylan Konitzer of DAB Exotics. He has loved reptiles since he was a kid.

"They're not like a cat or a dog where they run up to you and love you, they have their own way of doing things. They come in all shapes sizes and colors."

From snakes to geckos, his passion goes beyond his scaly friends, but the desire to teach people about the species.

"I feel like reptiles are very misunderstood animals," he said. If people come through the door and can see theyre not out here to get you and not slimy. All the stereotypes are not true. If people could come through and squash some of those stereotypes, that’s a win in my book."

That’s why he travels from Green Bay to the Fond du Lac County Expo Center a few times a year for the Scaled Up Reptile Exposition—with ball pythons like Turbo along for the ride.

Gary Orner with Orner Exotics is breaking stereotypes, like the misconception that reptiles carry disease.

"You should wash your hands, just like with your dog or cat, you should wash your hands after you go outside and play with them."

Or that they’re dangerous.

"Ball pythons and corn snakes are amazing pets and they stay small enough where they can be in a house and children could handle them on your own," said Gary Orner.

So in case you're looking for an alternative to a furry pet—a reptile could be a good option.

"They’re fun and they don’t bite. They're very calm and they’re good pets," said Jillian Orner.

The Scaled Up Reptile Expo travels around the state throughout the year. For more information, visit their website.