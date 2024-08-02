Saying goodbye to Suzanne Spencer: FOX6 crew wishes her well

It's Suzanne Spencer's last day at FOX6 News after seven years! This morning, there are a few people who wanted to say goodbye.

A message from Suzanne's Facebook page:

A decade ago, I was trying to break into the news world. I listened to an inner voice in the face of uncertainty and rejection that said, "you can and will do it."

When my first job came in South Bend, Indiana, I knew journalism was the perfect fit for me; I’ve always been curious, thoughtful, compassionate, persistent and creative. I’d never imagine the gifts this job would give me in return.

That inner voice guided me to Milwaukee in 2017. I loved the city, the people and was eager to get to work. And I did. A month later, I was filling in anchoring, six months later I was on board an aircraft carrier telling stories about US Navy sailors from Wisconsin. I’d soon move from nightside reporter to weekend anchor to morning show anchor in less than three years.

Until I found the most unexpected story of my career would be my own.

In my seven years at FOX6, I had two brain surgeries and gave birth to my sweet, healthy, beautiful daughter, Jane. As many of you know, listening to that inner voice has been critical in my health journey.

A little more than a year ago, my inner voice told me I was ready to come back to work and find the balance as a working mom. But now I find myself at a crossroads tugging between my life at work and as a mom.

Now, it’s time to listen to another voice. And that’s my sweet little girl’s - being more present at home for her and our family. I still have a few newscasts left but wanted to share my last day on air will be Friday August 2. I can’t wait to enjoy these last few days with you all and am looking forward to sharing this new beginning.