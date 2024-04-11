Savory Beef Steak Lettuce Cups with Pineapple Relish: recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy recipe with beef, veggies, and fruit, we've got you covered. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to how us how to make savory beef steak lettuce cups with pineapple relish.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

3/4 cup sliced green onions, divided

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1 teaspoon hoisin sauce

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 slices fresh pineapple, grilled (1/4 inch thick)

1 cup white beech mushrooms

1/3 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

1/3 cup shredded carrot

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup thinly sliced pickled ginger

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

12 to 18 large lettuce leaves, such as Bibb, leaf or iceberg

COOKING:

To prepare sauce, combine 1/2 cup green onions, soy sauce, orange juice, orange peel, hoisin sauce, garlic and crushed red pepper in small bowl; mixing well. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce to use as marinade. Cover remaining sauce; set aside.

Cut beef steak lengthwise in 1/2-inch strips, then across the grain to make 1/2-inch pieces. Place beef and 1/2 cup reserved marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat steak evenly. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut grilled pineapple into 1/4-inch pieces. Combine pineapple, mushrooms, bell pepper, carrots, cilantro, ginger and remaining 1/4 cup green onions in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Pat beef dry with paper towel. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add one third of beef; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove beef; keep warm. Repeat twice with remaining oil and beef, wiping out skillet between batches.

Divide beef among lettuce leaves. Top with pineapple mixture. Spoon 1 teaspoon remaining sauce mixture over vegetables in each lettuce leaf. Wrap lettuce leaves around filling. Serve with remaining sauce.