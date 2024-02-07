Save on Valentine's Day flowers; how you place order makes difference

Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach record levels this year. The National Retail Federation says consumers plan to spend $186 per person, on average. For shoppers looking to save some money, how they place the order can make a big difference.

At Strobbe’s Flower Cart in Kenosha, Valentine's Day brings ten times more business than a typical workday. Preparations begin on Feb. 1 as the store begins getting orders for bouquets.

"We’re definitely gearing up for the busiest day of the year," said Amy Perri, owner of Strobbe’s Flower Cart. "We love our jobs and that’s why we’re here."

Perri says 40% of her store’s orders are placed directly with the shop. She says the other 60% come via major flower delivery websites which broker orders to local florists.

"The more reputable ones that I enjoy working with would be Teleflora and FTD," said Perri.

With one week until Valentine's Day, both Perri and the Better Business Bureau warn about other phony florists online. These floral website might promise beautiful flowers, but then, the flowers either don’t arrive, are late, are damaged or look nothing like the picture.

"Beware of exceptionally low prices that are gonna lure you in," said Lisa Schiller, BBB of Wisconsin’s director of investigations. "Deals that seem too good to be true, you know, take a minute to understand delivery policies, read the fine print."

To guarantee your flowers look as expected, Perri says ordering directly from a local store beats buying online, even when it comes to some established floral delivery websites.

"Many of those places are just a call center. It’s someone sitting in an office," said Perri.

Perri says you’ll save money by cutting out the middle man, when placing an order. At Strobbe’s, Perri says you could save 30% to 35% on the same bouquet.

Another consumer tip? Place your order in advance and pick it up at the store on Valentine’s Day and you’ll save at least $10 on the delivery fee.

Strobbe’s Flower Cart deploys six trucks. This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday, which means a lot of workplace deliveries.

Perri says you’re more likely to get flowers within your estimated delivery window by working directly with a local store.

"If you call a freestanding florist, you will call someone who knows their routine," said Perri. "I do have a truck leaving, we can get on that truck and can guarantee you an afternoon delivery."

Picking up flowers at the store has another cost benefit. You avoid the minimum purchase price for delivery which can be around $55. Perri recommends placing bouquet orders this week to ensure the best selection.

Learn more on the BBB’s alert about "phony florists."