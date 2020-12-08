Expand / Collapse search

Sausage making is an art that few have perfected, but Vinny's Sausage come close

FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - When's it comes to making artisan sausage, one local sausage maker has perfected his craft using no fillers, no preservatives and no MSG. Brian is in Brookfield at Vinny Sausage Company where his "wurst is the best."

His all natural, great tasting and made-to-order sausages are used by restaurants and pizzerias

Vino’s Cappuccino is an authentic Italian restaurant that serves up traditional pasta and delicious pizza made from scratch all while using the finest and freshest local ingredients. Brian is in Brookfield seeing how they incorporate a local sausage maker's meat into their pizza.

He’s a Green Bay Packer Hall Of Famer, the originator of The Lambeau Leap and now he has his own line of sausages. Leroy Butler is with Brian grilling up Game Day Brats and showing off some fun recipes for the family.

Vino Cappuccino in Brookfield has made sure that guest feel safe when they dine at their restaurant

Brian is checking out the deals at this authentic Italian restaurant.