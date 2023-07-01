Saukville house, garage fire shut down State Highway 33 twice

article

Fire tore through a Saukville garage and spread to a home on State Highway 33 Friday night, June 30.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was called for the fire around 10:30 p.m. A deputy arrived and saw the home's attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters knocked down and extinguished the blaze. However, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said the fire reignited. Firefighters then returned to put out hot spots.

The garage and the home were extensively damaged. Officials said the home was unoccupied at the time, and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. State Highway 33 was closed in both directions for approximately 90 minutes during each incident.