Saukville's 'Bluegrass at the Village' fundraiser for Historical Society

Several hundred people enjoyed "Bluegrass at the Village" in Saukville Sunday, Aug. 14, put on by the Ozaukee County Historical Society.

The fundraiser was held at the Ozaukee County Pioneer Village. Organizers said over the past 15-plus years, the event has grown to be the biggest fundraiser for the Historical Society, entertaining an audience of over 900 each year.

The stage is set under the platform canopy of the Cedarburg Railroad Station that dates back to 1907.

A large tent had seating for up to 450 people.

There was a mixture of local and national bands -- all playing bluegrass.

"Bluegrass is one of the traditional types of music that started out in America, and we showcase it here," said Mary Ann Velnetske, Historical Society president. "We have different styles of bluegrass. One is more traditional. One is more hyped up. When you hear the Henhouse Prowlers, Chicken Wire Empire, it's high-energy motivation."

In addition to the large tent, guests brought lawn chairs to take in the music.

People also got to take part in an auction and a raffle.



