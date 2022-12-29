Sauk County fatal wrong-way crash; driver arrested for OWI

article

A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision Wednesday, Dec. 28 on I-90/94 in Sauk County. One person is dead and two others were injured as a result of the crash. An 18-year-old from Reedsburg was arrested for operating while under the influence.

According to officials, around 9:21 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near mile marker 87. The pickup truck struck an eastbound sedan head-on.

A passenger of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Coroner. The two other occupants of the sedan were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the pickup were not injured.

Upon further investigation, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup. Field Sobriety Tests were conducted on scene, and the driver, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg, was subsequently arrested for operating while under the influence.

A blood draw was conducted at a nearby hospital and the driver of the pickup was booked into the Sauk County Jail. Charges include homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by underage driver, and drive wrong way on divided highway.

The names of the occupants are not being released at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be conducting the reconstruction and crash investigation. Assisting agencies were the Lake Delton Police Department, Kilbourn Fire Department, Dells/Delton EMS, and Sauk County Highway Department.