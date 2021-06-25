Sartori Cheese expands Plymouth facility

article

The Plymouth Plan Commission is saying "cheese" after approving the expansion of a Sartori Whey Converting facility in early June 2021.

A news release says the expansion will add over 22,000 square feet to the existing cheese plant. Sartori Cheese is converted and packaged at this facility before being shipped to specialty cheese shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and food manufacturers all around the world.

The plant sits on County Road PP in Plymouth, WI, and is currently 83,854 square feet. Abacus Architects presented the plans for the expansion. Construction began in the Spring of 2021, and the project is scheduled to be completed in November 2021.

The expansion will allow Sartori Cheese to continue to grow as a company, while also providing opportunities for its current employees to advance and new job opportunities for those interested in joining the Sartori Cheese team.