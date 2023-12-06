'Santa Street' in Whitefish Bay; neighbors make new holiday fun

article

Many Santas are already taking over one street in Whitefish Bay as neighbors hope to spread some holiday cheer.

One mom on Lexington Boulevard thought it might be fun if a handful of neighbors all had the same 12-foot-tall inflatable Santa on their street.

"Every day I come down the road, and there's one or two more Santas up, and it's really wonderful."

Kathy Sicula said the stroll down Lexington Bolevard keeps getting better and better.

Whichever way you look, the 12-foot Santas line the sidewalks.

Jennifer Koop Olsta was one of the first to stand hers up.

"It's great," she said. "We all, every time we turn on the block, just giggle and laugh. Or I do, anyways."

Her neighbor, Kate Callahan, thought some Instagram inspiration might bring the block together.

"We were going to plan to put 'em all up on the same date, but then the Suttons jumped the planned date and just put theirs up, so then everybody rapidly put them up," Koop Olsta said.

It started with seven, but Monday, the total went up to 17.

Isa Almeida persuaded her parents to join in the fun.

"I just thought it was a super cool thing, and I love Christmas," Almeida said. "And it was super festive, so I was like, 'We need to get one.’"

The parade of "ho-ho-homes" is spreading a little more holiday cheer.

"I just think it shows a real sense of community on this block," Sicula said.

They’re hoping to see a new Christmastime tradition begin here.

"We've been having a lot of fun with it, and I can't imagine not putting it up next year," Koop Olsta said.