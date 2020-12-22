Santa shares Christmas message ahead of annual flight

He sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake -- and on Christmas Eve, he will make his annual trip around the world.

Santa Claus sat down with FOX6 News before he packed up his sleigh and the reindeer flew off into the sky.

Santa said that he checked the nice list twice and the elves "have been working overtime in the workshop." The reindeer are also ready for the trip.

"Their antlers are growing larger than ever. A lot of people don’t know, but that’s what helps drive Santa’s sleigh. The antlers catch the children’s wishes," Santa said.

When it comes to milk and cookies, Santa shared that chocolate chip is his favorite -- but he loves Oreos, too.

"And I always ask people, don’t forget the reindeer," said Santa. "Maybe an apple slice or a carrot slice, or even a stick of celery. Maybe some oats. Spread some oats on the grass outside so we can find their house easily."

In 2020, Santa said the Christmas spirit has been better than expected.

"The spirit of Christmas is the hope and happiness that everyone cherishes in their heart. If they share that with someone, then it passes on," Santa said.

Presents come and go but, Santa said, the "joy and happiness that families share will last a lifetime."

Santa wants to remind everyone to go to bed early, too.

"I’ve got a lot of presents to deliver around the world, so I need you to help me with that, and go to bed early -- and I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas," said Santa.