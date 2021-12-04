Santa Rampage hits the streets for Wisconsin Bike Fed

MILWAUKEE - 'Tis the season for the best holiday party on two wheels – the Santa Rampage is back for 2021.
Over 900 registered cyclists and Santa enthusiasts alike will take the streets of Milwaukee Saturday to help spread holiday cheer and help support the Wisconsin Bike Fed.
Santa Rampage in Bay View
'Tis the season. Over 900 registered riders are expected Saturday for the 2021 Santa Rampage -- a bike ride spreading holiday cheer around the city of Milwaukee.
Santa Rampage supports the Wisconsin Bike Fed
A holiday party on two wheels helps support the Wisconsin Bike Fed.
Santa Rampage returns in 2021
Over a thousand riders are expected to put on their favorite Santa gear and take to the streets of Milwaukee Saturday morning.
Santa Rampage takes to the streets of Milwaukee
The holiday party on two wheels kicks off at Wheel and Sprocket in Bay View for a 10 mile bike ride around the city.