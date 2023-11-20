Santa in a Shoebox; local initiative giving 'box of cheer' to children
Santa in a Shoebox is a local initiative to give a small holiday "box of cheer" to children, teens and adults who are in need. Right now, Diana Higgenbottom Anagnostopoulos, the organizer, is collecting gift items to create the shoeboxes. Shoeboxes are filled with small gifts for a chosen age and gender group – infant to adults and seniors.
Shoebox items can include:
- Bottles, pacifiers, onesies, small blankets, teething toys, small stuffed animals
- Toys, fidget spinners, sensory toys, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, markers, art supplies, books, bubbles, glowsticks, treats
- Gift cards, word search books, crossword puzzles, memory/brain games, notepads, pens, phone chargers, flashlights, sewing kits, hats, gloves, scarves, socks/gripper socks