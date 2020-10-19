Salvation Army launches annual Red Kettle Campaign early

For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country. Red kettles will be placed in the community during the second week of November, however, their virtual red kettles are now live!

According to a press release, the Red Kettle Campaign is the largest fundraising event for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. About $3.7 million was collected in 2019.

"Based on the increase in services that we are already providing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are anticipating serving more people this Christmas than ever before by not only helping place gifts under the tree and put food on the table, but also continuing to help pay bills and assist with rent," said The Salvation Army in a press release.

Donations help provide winter coats for kids and adults, toys for Christmas, a warm and safe place for the homeless, summer meals, backpacks and school supplies, and disaster services, to name a few.

There are several ways to help give back throughout the season:

Sign up to be a bell ringer at www.registertoring.com (Due to COVID-19 all bell ringers will wear masks, wipe down kettles after each donation, wear gloves, and will stand six feet away from the kettle)

Sign up to volunteer for any of our holiday programs (Coats for Kids, Toy Shop, Christmas Family Feast) at http://bit.ly/TSAMKEHolidayVolunteers

Donation opportunities:

Donate by mail by sending a check to The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Donate by phone by texting MKE to 24365

Donate online at SAMilwaukee.org

Fundraising opportunities:

Create your own red kettle fundraising page

