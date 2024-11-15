Salvation Army kicks off 2024 Red Kettle Campaign Nov. 15

article

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will kick off its 2024 Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, Nov. 15.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest fundraising event for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.

About $2.9 million was collected in 2023. Donations made during the campaign, including the 87 red kettles in Milwaukee County, help provide winter coats for kids and adults, toys for Christmas, a warm and safe place for the homeless, summer meals, food for five food pantries, backpacks and school supplies, and disaster services, to name a few.

"Giving to The Salvation Army is a commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most," said Major Beverly Gates, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. "Every donation, no matter the size, helps provide shelter, food, and hope to individuals and families in Milwaukee County who are struggling. Your generosity can be a powerful reminder that kindness, compassion, and community are what truly heal."

There are several ways to help give back throughout the season:

Sign up to be a bell ringer at RegistertoRing.com

Sign up to volunteer at any of our holiday programs: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/milwaukee/volunteer/

Mail in a donation: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Text MKE to 24365

Donate online to our Virtual Red Kettle: https://salarmy.us/MilwaukeeCountyVirtualRedKettle2024