Salisbury steak: It's an old-school recipe that never goes out of style

It's an old-school recipe that never goes out of style. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy dinner recipe.

Salisbury Steak

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs1 egg

2 teaspoons garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

A few dashes of Worcestershire sauce, divided

2 tablespoons butter8 ounces sliced mushrooms

2 cans (10.5 ounces) French onion soup

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup water

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix together the first 5 ingredients and a dash or two of Worcestershire sauce. Shape into 4 oval patties.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown both sides of patties for a few minutes. Remove patties to a plate. Add butter to the same skillet and cook mushrooms in butter for a few minutes. Add flour to the mushrooms and cook for a minute or so, stirring often. Add soup, water, and a few more dashes of Worcestershire sauce into skillet.

Bring to a boil. Add patties back to the skillet. Turn down heat to a low simmer. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes until patties are cooked through and sauce thickens a bit. Serve gravy over patties. Great with mashed potatoes, egg noodles or rice.