Salisbury steak: It's an old-school recipe that never goes out of style
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a quick and easy dinner recipe.
Salisbury Steak
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs1 egg
- 2 teaspoons garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- A few dashes of Worcestershire sauce, divided
- 2 tablespoons butter8 ounces sliced mushrooms
- 2 cans (10.5 ounces) French onion soup
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1/2 cup water
Directions:
In a large bowl, mix together the first 5 ingredients and a dash or two of Worcestershire sauce. Shape into 4 oval patties.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown both sides of patties for a few minutes. Remove patties to a plate. Add butter to the same skillet and cook mushrooms in butter for a few minutes. Add flour to the mushrooms and cook for a minute or so, stirring often. Add soup, water, and a few more dashes of Worcestershire sauce into skillet.
Bring to a boil. Add patties back to the skillet. Turn down heat to a low simmer. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes until patties are cooked through and sauce thickens a bit. Serve gravy over patties. Great with mashed potatoes, egg noodles or rice.