'Safest way to vote:' Absentee ballot drop boxes installed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee installed 15 new absentee ballot drop boxes throughout the city on Thursday, Sept. 10.
"Given this surge in absentee voting, it is imperative for the city to provide easily accessible, secure, and timely opportunities for residents to return ballots and equally important -- feel secure and feel complete confidence that their votes will be counted," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
The boxes will be available to voters 24 hours a day, 7 days a week -- and located throughout the city. Those locations include:
- Atkinson Library, 1960 W. Atkinson Avenue
- Bay View Library, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue
- Capitol Library, 3969 N. 74th Street
- Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
- Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Avenue
- City Hall Complex, 200 E. Wells Street (on east side Market Street, between City Hall and Zeidler)
- East Library, 2320 N. Cramer Street
- Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue
- Good Hope Library, 7715 W. Good Hope Road
- Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust Street
- Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street
- Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Avenue
- Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th Street
- Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard
- Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue
"Minimizing person-to-person public contact is still universally the best public health guidance. And for that reason, absentee voting, whether it's done primarily through mail or through these drop boxes, is the safest way to vote," Barrett said.
