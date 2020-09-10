Expand / Collapse search

'Safest way to vote:' Absentee ballot drop boxes installed in Milwaukee

Published 
2020 Election
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Absentee ballot drop box in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee installed 15 new absentee ballot drop boxes throughout the city on Thursday, Sept. 10.

"Given this surge in absentee voting, it is imperative for the city to provide easily accessible, secure, and timely opportunities for residents to return ballots and equally important -- feel secure and feel complete confidence that their votes will be counted," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The boxes will be available to voters 24 hours a day, 7 days a week -- and located throughout the city. Those locations include: 

  • Atkinson Library, 1960 W. Atkinson Avenue
  • Bay View Library, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue
  • Capitol Library, 3969 N. 74th Street
  • Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
  • Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Avenue
  • City Hall Complex, 200 E. Wells Street (on east side Market Street, between City Hall and Zeidler)
  • East Library, 2320 N. Cramer Street
  • Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue
  • Good Hope Library, 7715 W. Good Hope Road
  • Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust Street
  • Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street
  • Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Avenue
  • Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th Street
  • Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard
  • Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue

"Minimizing person-to-person public contact is still universally the best public health guidance. And for that reason, absentee voting, whether it's done primarily through mail or through these drop boxes, is the safest way to vote," Barrett said.

MU Law poll: Joe Biden leads President Trump 47% to 43% in Wisconsin
slideshow

MU Law poll: Joe Biden leads President Trump 47% to 43% in Wisconsin

A new Marquette Law School Poll shows among likely Wisconsin voters 47% say they will vote for Joe Biden and 43% say they will vote for Donald Trump.

'My 1st trip on the ticket:' 1-on-1 with Kamala Harris in Milwaukee
slideshow

'My 1st trip on the ticket:' 1-on-1 with Kamala Harris in Milwaukee

Kamala Harris talked about the importance of Wisconsin in 2020, and the DNC that was supposed to be in Milwaukee.