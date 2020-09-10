'Safest way to vote:' Absentee ballot drop boxes installed in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee installed 15 new absentee ballot drop boxes throughout the city on Thursday, Sept. 10.

"Given this surge in absentee voting, it is imperative for the city to provide easily accessible, secure, and timely opportunities for residents to return ballots and equally important -- feel secure and feel complete confidence that their votes will be counted," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The boxes will be available to voters 24 hours a day, 7 days a week -- and located throughout the city. Those locations include:

Atkinson Library, 1960 W. Atkinson Avenue

Bay View Library, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue

Capitol Library, 3969 N. 74th Street

Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Avenue

City Hall Complex, 200 E. Wells Street (on east side Market Street, between City Hall and Zeidler)

East Library, 2320 N. Cramer Street

Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue

Good Hope Library, 7715 W. Good Hope Road

Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust Street

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Avenue

Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th Street

Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard

Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue

"Minimizing person-to-person public contact is still universally the best public health guidance. And for that reason, absentee voting, whether it's done primarily through mail or through these drop boxes, is the safest way to vote," Barrett said.