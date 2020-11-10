'Safe & Clean:' AMC offers private screenings amid COVID-19

You can reserve an entire AMC "Safe & Clean" auditorium and enjoy a big-screen experience safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Make it a personal screening for one or a private party for up to 20 people total.

AMC is offering the reservation for $99 plus tax for fan favorites, or $149 plus tax for new releases. Title availability and pricing may vary by theater.

Masks are required unless actively enjoying food/drink.

By only allowing 20 people total, including the host, AMC officials noted "the auditorium can remain at 40% capacity (or less based on municipality guidelines), leaving plenty of space for social distancing."

CLICK HERE if you're interested in reserving your auditorium.