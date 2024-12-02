Sade Robinson homicide; Maxwell Anderson trial delayed

article

The trial of Maxwell Anderson has been pushed back from Dec. 9 to May 2025. That change was made in a pretrial hearing on Monday, Dec. 2.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Sade Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County.

On Monday, we learned the defense filed a motion to adjourn, on the grounds that the defense needs more time to go over discovery evidence and expert analysis of Anderson's phone.

The court granted the motion to delay the trial – and set a new trial date of May 27, 2025.

