Expand / Collapse search

Sade Robinson homicide; Maxwell Anderson trial delayed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 2, 2024 2:28pm CST
Maxwell Anderson
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Maxwell Anderson in court; Sade Robinson

The Brief

    • The trial of Maxwell Anderson has been pushed back from Dec. 9 to May 2025.
    • Anderson is accused of killing Sade Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County.
    • The court set a new trial date of May 27, 2025.

MILWAUKEE - The trial of Maxwell Anderson has been pushed back from Dec. 9 to May 2025. That change was made in a pretrial hearing on Monday, Dec. 2.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Sade Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County.

On Monday, we learned the defense filed a motion to adjourn, on the grounds that the defense needs more time to go over discovery evidence and expert analysis of Anderson's phone.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The court granted the motion to delay the trial – and set a new trial date of May 27, 2025.

This is a developing story.

The Source

  • The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.