Sade Robinson homicide; Maxwell Anderson in court for jury status hearing

The man accused of killing Sade Robinson is due back in court Friday, Nov. 22 for a jury status hearing.

Maxwell Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date – and then dismembering her before dumping her body parts across Milwaukee.

Anderson is scheduled to go to trial in December.

Images show Maxwell Anderson and Sade Robinson showing up at a Menomonee Valley bar and restaurant for a date. The two sit at the bar and later leave together. Filings say the two went to a Water Street bar that night – April 1. It was the last time Robinson's family and friends heard from Sade.

On April 3, someone found a severed leg on the bluff at Warnimont Park. Anderson was pulled over the next day – a detective noticed a possible blood stain in the car.

New court documents say an autopsy shows Robinson's leg was severed "with a sharp instrument." Robinson's foot later appeared near 30th and Galena – a couple blocks away from where Robinson's burned out car was found.

Surveillance stills show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area. He was later seen on a bus heading back to his home on the city's south side.

When police searched Anderson's home, filings say investigators collected swabs of stains and women's clothing – some hidden in the basement.

A search warrant shows prosecutors believe Maxwell Anderson tried to cover up the death of Sade Robinson with a text message.

The search warrant shows Anderson sent Robinson a text message the morning after prosecutors said he killed her. The warrant says it appears to be an attempt to cover up what he had done.