Sade Robinson homicide; Maxwell Anderson accused, new unsealed warrants

The man accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson appeared before a judge on Friday, July 12. Newly-unsealed search warrants detail what investigators found in Maxwell Anderson's home on Milwaukee's south side.

Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson in April 2024, disposing of her body parts and torching her car. Now, stills from surveillance cameras are giving a closer look at the investigation.

Maxwell Anderson

New surveillance images

Images show Maxwell Anderson and Sade Robinson showing up at a Menomonee Valley bar and restaurant for a date. The two sit at the bar and later leave together. Filings say the two went to a Water Street bar that night – April 1. It was the last time Robinson's family and friends heard from Sade.

On April 3, someone found a severe leg on the bluff at Warnimont Park. Anderson was pulled over the next day – a detective noticed a possible blood stain in the car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

New court documents say an autopsy shows Robinson's leg was severe "with a sharp instrument." Robinson's foot later appeared near 30th and Galena – a couple blocks away from where Robinson's burned out car was found.

Surveillance stills show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area. He was later seen on a bus heading back to his home on the city's south side.

When police searched Anderson's home, filings say investigators collected swabs of stains and women's clothing – some hidden in the basement.

On Thursday, Anderson's defense team said it wants to have the arson charge tried separately. There is no ruling on that yet.

Trial date set

A trial date has been set for December. Anderson's defense attorney is also considering requesting the trial be held elsewhere.

Robinson's family has also sued Anderson. Anderson's attorneys in that case want it put on hold, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Related article

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In court filings, Anderson's father said he sold his son's home to cover the cost of his criminal defense. Now, with the civil case, only $4,800 remains.