Run Bambi Run at The Rep

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Run Bambi Run is a new musical about Milwaukee's infamous femme fatal Lawrencia "Bambi" Bembenek's fall from cop to Playboy Bunny to jail – and it all unfolds through Oct. 22 live on stage at The Rep. Brian Kramp is there seeing what goes into turning this outrageous true crime saga into a rock musical.

