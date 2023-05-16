Rumors Roadhouse is all about mouthwatering barbeque

Rumor’s Roadhouse BBQ is known for having a comfy place
Brian Kramp is in Plymouth seeing why this is the place for great food and local music.
Rumor’s Roadhouse BBQ is known for having a comfy place to kick back and listen to some great local music with a few drinks and awesome BBQ – And today their helping us celebrate National Barbeque Day! Brian Kramp is in Plymouth seeing why this is the place for great food and local music.
Whether you love grilling at home or hitting up one of your favorite barbecue joints
Brian Kramp is at Rumors Roadhouse BBQ with a look at how they prep the meat to make sure it’s ready for the smoker.
From smoked brisket to their fall of the bone ribs, Rumors Roadhouse is all
Brian Kramp is in Plymouth helping their team celebrate National BBQ Day.
Tucked away off the shores of Crystal Lake inside a nearly 100 year old building
Brian Kramp is in Plymouth with a look at the food and history of this unique music hall.
There aren’t many indoor venues that can serve up a solid plate of barbeque
Brian Kramp is checking out they’re serving at this unique local hot spot.
Rumor’s Roadhouse BBQ is known for having a comfy place to kick back
Brian Kramp is in Plymouth seeing why this is the place to go for great food, drinks and local music.