Roundy's jobs, hiring event Saturday at all stores

article

Roundy's is holding a hiring event for its Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at all 106 Wisconsin stores. Applicant can apply online, and walk-ins are welcome.

The company is looking for "friendly associates who are passionate about people and food, and who want to make a difference for customers, communities, and each other." Roundy's is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions to help ensure the company meets or exceeds customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness and cleanliness. Hired candidates can begin working in as little as three days.

Roundy’s offers benefits to employees, including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay (third shift, Sundays, and holidays), Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21k, competitive wages and benefits, and discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services and more.

Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online.

