Expand / Collapse search

Roundy's jobs, hiring event Saturday at all stores

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:48PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Roundy's is holding a hiring event for its Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at all 106 Wisconsin stores. Applicant can apply online, and walk-ins are welcome.

The company is looking for "friendly associates who are passionate about people and food, and who want to make a difference for customers, communities, and each other." Roundy's is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions to help ensure the company meets or exceeds customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness and cleanliness. Hired candidates can begin working in as little as three days. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Roundy’s offers benefits to employees, including next-day pay, flexible scheduling, premium pay (third shift, Sundays, and holidays), Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21k, competitive wages and benefits, and discounts on Kroger Brands, Android, and iOS technology streaming services and more.

Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Marvin Pratt on Milwaukee politics; parallels with Johnson mayor run
article

Marvin Pratt on Milwaukee politics; parallels with Johnson mayor run

Cavalier Johnson is the second Black Acting Mayor in Milwaukee history. The first was Marvin Pratt. But Pratt lost the general election.

Republican National Convention: Milwaukee's pitch for 2024
article

Republican National Convention: Milwaukee's pitch for 2024

A delegation was in Milwaukee to consider its host bid for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Business leaders shed more light on the visit.

Milwaukee Public Museum Tyrannosaurs exhibit; immersive experience

We all know and love Scottie the T-Rex at the Milwaukee Public Museum. But now, there is an exhibit where you can go meet with his entire family.