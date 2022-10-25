Roundy's hiring for holiday season

article

Roundy’s announced Tuesday, Oct. 25 they are looking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The company is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions across multiple business units.

"The holiday season is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for grocers. We’re looking for associates to join our team and provide a full, fresh and friendly shopping experience to our customers. Come in for the holidays and discover a career," stated James Hyland, VP Communications & Public Affairs, Roundy's.

The company has job openings across all their Wisconsin operations – including Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores, Oconomowoc and Mazomanie distribution centers, Roundy’s Commissary Kenosha, Kroger Delivery Fulfillment Center Kenosha, as well as pharmacy and e-commerce positions throughout their 105 store Wisconsin network.

Hired candidates can begin their Roundy’s career in as little as three days. Roundy’s welcomes veterans and military families to apply, with transfer opportunities available to Kroger facilities across 35 states.

Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online.

Applicants for retail positions are welcome to apply in-person at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market store locations.