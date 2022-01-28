Roundy's hiring for e-commerce jobs; events at all stores Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Roundy's is looking to hire 300 e-commerce associates for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout the state of Wisconsin.
The company will host an enterprise-wide hiring event at all 106 stores on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. Applicants can apply online, and walk-ins are welcome.
"Roundy’s e-commerce business experienced significant growth during the pandemic and continues to accelerate and expand," James Hyland, Roundy's vice president of communications and public affairs, said in a news release. " Customers love the convenience of online shopping, and we are looking to hire additional e-commerce associates to optimize our digital grocery offering."
The company said it is looking for "friendly associates who are passionate about people and food, and who want to make a difference for customers, communities and each other."
Roundy's is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time e-commerce positions to help ensure the e-commerce department "meets/exceeds customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness and cleanliness." Hired candidates can begin in as little as three days.
Roundy’s offers benefits to employees, including:
- Next-day pay
- Flexible scheduling
- Premium pay (third shift, Sundays and holidays)
- Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21,000
- Competitive wages and benefits
- Discounts on Kroger Brands, Android and iOS technology streaming services and more
Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration and additional details online at thekrogerco.com/careers.
