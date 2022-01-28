Roundy's hiring for e-commerce jobs; events at all stores Saturday

article

Roundy's is looking to hire 300 e-commerce associates for their Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The company will host an enterprise-wide hiring event at all 106 stores on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. Applicants can apply online, and walk-ins are welcome.

"Roundy’s e-commerce business experienced significant growth during the pandemic and continues to accelerate and expand," James Hyland, Roundy's vice president of communications and public affairs, said in a news release. " Customers love the convenience of online shopping, and we are looking to hire additional e-commerce associates to optimize our digital grocery offering."

The company said it is looking for "friendly associates who are passionate about people and food, and who want to make a difference for customers, communities and each other."

Roundy's is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time e-commerce positions to help ensure the e-commerce department "meets/exceeds customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness and cleanliness." Hired candidates can begin in as little as three days.

Roundy’s offers benefits to employees, including:

Next-day pay

Flexible scheduling

Premium pay (third shift, Sundays and holidays)

Feed your Future tuition reimbursement up to $21,000

Competitive wages and benefits

Discounts on Kroger Brands, Android and iOS technology streaming services and more

Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration and additional details online at thekrogerco.com/careers.