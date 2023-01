article

The Milwaukee Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a rollover crash on I-43 at 116th Street on Saturday night, Jan. 7.

Officials said the vehicle was occupied by 1 adult and 5 minors, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said the crash scene had been cleared, and a single lane remained closed adjacent to the site.